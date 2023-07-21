Reddit’s r/Place is returning, but what exactly is it?

Reddit’s r/Place is back, but people don’t seem as excited as before.

Players have five minutes to add a pixel using one of the 32 available colors, as per Reddit’s rules.

Reddit’s r/Place has returned on July 20th, but people don’t appear as excited as before. r/Place is a collaborative project where users edit pixels on a large digital canvas. They can add a colored pixel every ten minutes, creating a pixelated tapestry representing community unity.

In 2017, Reddit introduced r/Place, a collaborative project allowing users to edit pixels on a 1000×1000-pixel canvas.

Users could add one colored pixel every ten minutes on a 1000×1000-pixel digital canvas, creating a pixelated tapestry representing the community’s diversity and unity.

The app’s latest feature quickly became a beloved online social experiment and made a surprising return in April 2022, following its successful debut in 2017.

The revival of this incident, humorously known as the “Pixel War,” has sparked the creative enthusiasm of people worldwide, who are coming together to leave their artistic marks on the digital canvas, as reported by Dataconomy.

In the Reddit r/place 2023 event, which takes place from July 20 to July 24, users will have the opportunity to add one pixel every five minutes.

The canvas starts as a blank slate and gradually fills up as users add pixels.

The game’s goal is to fill a vast virtual canvas, measuring 2000 x 2000 pixels and comprising 4 million pixels, with national colors, symbols, logos, and flags contributed by internet users worldwide.

The game’s rules on Reddit are straightforward: players have five minutes to add a single pixel using one of the 32 available colors.

Reddit’s recent launch of r/Place comes at a time when users are still upset about various issues, such as the company’s decision to delete chat history from before 2023 without sufficient notice and its announcement to sunset the current system for Reddit Gold.

One of the issues involves Reddit’s API pricing, which led to the closure of beloved third-party apps.

Users have expressed strong criticism online, directing harsh comments towards the app’s CEO, Steve Huffman, on the platform.

In a brief announcement video, the company’s tagline for the event is “right place, wrong time,” suggesting that they might not realize that the timing might not be suitable for the launch.