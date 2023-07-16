Redmi 12C price in Pakistan & Special Features

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi will sell the Redmi 12C at a reasonable price in Pakistan.
The new Xiaomi Redmi 12C requires a MediaTek Helio G88 (12-nanometer) chipset and an octa-core 2.4 GHz processor to function properly.
The smartphone comes with 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM. Because of its 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, the Xiaomi Redmi 12C looks fantastic. The full HD quality of 720 x 1650 on the screen is fantastic.
The Xiaomi Redmi 12C could have three cameras. The battery capacity of the phone is 5000 mAh.
Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Mint, Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|500 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF VGA, (depth)
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired
