Redmi 12C price in Pakistan & Special Features

Xiaomi Redmi 12C: Reasonably priced smartphone in Pakistan.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset and 2.4GHz octa-core processor.

It has have 64GB storage and 4GB RAM.

Advertisement

Xiaomi will sell the Redmi 12C at a reasonable price in Pakistan.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 12C requires a MediaTek Helio G88 (12-nanometer) chipset and an octa-core 2.4 GHz processor to function properly.

The smartphone comes with 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM. Because of its 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, the Xiaomi Redmi 12C looks fantastic. The full HD quality of 720 x 1650 on the screen is fantastic.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C could have three cameras. The battery capacity of the phone is 5000 mAh.

Redmi 12C price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Redmi 12C specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Mint, Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 500 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF VGA, (depth) Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W wired

Advertisement

Also Read OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications The OnePlus 10 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset....