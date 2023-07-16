Advertisement
Redmi 12C price in Pakistan & Special Features

Redmi 12C price in Pakistan & Special Features

  • Xiaomi Redmi 12C: Reasonably priced smartphone in Pakistan.
  • Powered by MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset and 2.4GHz octa-core processor.
  • It has have 64GB storage and 4GB RAM.
Xiaomi will sell the Redmi 12C at a reasonable price in Pakistan.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 12C requires a MediaTek Helio G88 (12-nanometer) chipset and an octa-core 2.4 GHz processor to function properly.

The smartphone comes with 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM.  Because of its 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, the Xiaomi Redmi 12C looks fantastic. The full HD quality of 720 x 1650 on the screen is fantastic.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C could have three cameras. The battery capacity of the phone is 5000 mAh.

Redmi 12C price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Redmi 12C specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Mint, Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features500 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF VGA, (depth)
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W wired
