Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Features – July 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi has released a new phone in its Note series. The new device...
The Redmi Note 12 boasts an appealing design with a sleek and modern look. It features a large 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and sharp details for an immersive viewing experience. The phone’s slim bezels and a small dot-notch on the front allow for maximum screen real estate, making it perfect for consuming multimedia content, browsing the web, or playing games.
Design and Display:
Performance:
Under the hood, the Redmi Note 12 is powered by a capable MediaTek Dimensity processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. This configuration ensures smooth multitasking and seamless performance, even while running demanding applications or playing graphics-intensive games. The device also offers ample storage options, with variants available in 64GB and 128GB, expandable further via a dedicated microSD card slot.
Camera:
In the camera department, the Redmi Note 12 impresses with its versatile setup. It sports a quad-camera system on the rear, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This setup allows users to capture stunning photos with excellent clarity, dynamic range, and rich colors. The device also offers various AI-driven features and shooting modes to enhance the photography experience. On the front, there is a high-resolution 16MP selfie camera, enabling users to capture detailed and vibrant self-portraits.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan is around 49000.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
