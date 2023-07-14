Advertisement
date 2023-07-14
Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Features – July 2023

Articles
Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Features – July 2023
The Redmi Note 12 boasts an appealing design with a sleek and modern look. It features a large 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and sharp details for an immersive viewing experience. The phone’s slim bezels and a small dot-notch on the front allow for maximum screen real estate, making it perfect for consuming multimedia content, browsing the web, or playing games.

Design and Display:

Performance:

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 12 is powered by a capable MediaTek Dimensity processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. This configuration ensures smooth multitasking and seamless performance, even while running demanding applications or playing graphics-intensive games. The device also offers ample storage options, with variants available in 64GB and 128GB, expandable further via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Camera:

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 12 impresses with its versatile setup. It sports a quad-camera system on the rear, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This setup allows users to capture stunning photos with excellent clarity, dynamic range, and rich colors. The device also offers various AI-driven features and shooting modes to enhance the photography experience. On the front, there is a high-resolution 16MP selfie camera, enabling users to capture detailed and vibrant self-portraits.

Redmi note 12 Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan is around 49000.

Redmi note 12 Features

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
Dimensions165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

