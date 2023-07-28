Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi has released a new phone in its Note series. The new device is called the Redmi Note 12 Pro.
It comes with a Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Adreno 618.
The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro features quad cameras on the back: a 108 MP primary camera, an 8 MP secondary camera with a 2 MP depth sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 16 MP front camera.
The smartphone includes 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The device’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh that supports fast charging up to 65 W.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 54,999/-
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 732G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF+ 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
