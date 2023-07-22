The Redmi Note 13, anticipated to be released in China this fall, has sparked early interest due to rumors surrounding its top-tier model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus.

According to leaked schematics on Weibo, the Pro Plus variant is said to draw design inspiration from the Xiaomi 13.

Take a look:

Notably, the schematics reveal a flat screen design, a flat side frame, and a camera island reminiscent of the Xiaomi 13.

One significant difference lies in the size, with the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus featuring a 6.7-inch display, while the Xiaomi 13 sports a 6.36-inch display.

Additionally, the leaked information suggests that the Pro+ model will come with MIUI 15 pre-installed, but it remains uncertain whether it will be running on Android 14.

Nevertheless, it is possible that the device could adopt Android 14 by the time it hits the global market in January next year.

As more details emerge, enthusiasts eagerly await the official release and confirmation of the device’s specifications and features.

