Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to have a flat-sided design with narrow bezels

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to have a flat-sided design with narrow bezels

Articles
Advertisement
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to have a flat-sided design with narrow bezels

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to have a flat-sided design with narrow bezels

Advertisement
  • The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to launch in China this fall.
  • The phone is rumored to have a design inspired by the Xiaomi 13.
  • Handsets may launch with MIUI 15, but it is uncertain if they will have Android 14.
Advertisement

The Redmi Note 13 is expected to launch in China this fall, following the usual Redmi Note lineup release schedule. However, an intriguing rumor has surfaced earlier than expected about the top-tier model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Leaked schematics on Weibo indicate that it will feature a design inspired by the Xiaomi 13.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to have a flat-sided design with narrow bezels

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to have a flat-sided design with narrow bezels

According to Digital Chat Station, the post containing the leaked schematics has been removed. However, the revealed schematics showcased a flat screen design, a flat side frame, and a camera island similar to the Xiaomi 13. The main distinction lies in the size, with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ featuring a 6.7-inch display, whereas the Xiaomi 13 comes with a 6.36-inch screen.

Also Read

Vivo X100 global model rumored to have powerful specs
Vivo X100 global model rumored to have powerful specs

Vivo is expected to release the X100 smartphone series in the fourth...

The Weibo post indicated that the handset will come with MIUI 15 upon launch, but it’s uncertain if it will have Android 14. However, it is possible that by the time it reaches the global market in January next year, the device may run on Android 14.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story