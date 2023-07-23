Redmi Note 13 Pro+ to have a flat-sided design with narrow bezels

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to launch in China this fall.

The phone is rumored to have a design inspired by the Xiaomi 13.

Handsets may launch with MIUI 15, but it is uncertain if they will have Android 14.

The Redmi Note 13 is expected to launch in China this fall, following the usual Redmi Note lineup release schedule. However, an intriguing rumor has surfaced earlier than expected about the top-tier model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Leaked schematics on Weibo indicate that it will feature a design inspired by the Xiaomi 13.

According to Digital Chat Station, the post containing the leaked schematics has been removed. However, the revealed schematics showcased a flat screen design, a flat side frame, and a camera island similar to the Xiaomi 13. The main distinction lies in the size, with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ featuring a 6.7-inch display, whereas the Xiaomi 13 comes with a 6.36-inch screen.

The Weibo post indicated that the handset will come with MIUI 15 upon launch, but it’s uncertain if it will have Android 14. However, it is possible that by the time it reaches the global market in January next year, the device may run on Android 14.

