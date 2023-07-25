Samsung and LG’s new phone screens will extend battery life

Samsung and LG are collaborating on low-refractive-index CPL technology for small to medium-sized OLED panels.

However, the incorporation of an extra layer may pose challenges in terms of manufacturing and costs.

Several companies have been actively working on low-refractive-index CPL technology.

Advertisement

Korean media reports that Samsung and LG are collaborating on a low-refractive index Capping Layer (CPL) technology for small to medium-sized OLED panels, aiming to enhance power efficiency.

Currently, the industry uses high-refractive-index CPL to reduce power consumption and improve light directionality. The introduction of a low-refractive index CPL, alongside the existing high-refractive index version, has the potential to enhance light usage, increase optical efficiency, and potentially extend the product’s lifespan.

However, the incorporation of an extra layer may pose challenges in terms of manufacturing and costs. Panel makers would need to convince smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics and Apple, of the benefits of implementing this new CPL.

Several companies, namely Dongjin Semichem, Hodogaya, LAPT, and PNH Tech, have been actively working on low-refractive-index CPL technology. They have already started providing samples and initiating early partnerships with panel manufacturers. The choice of suppliers will ultimately depend on factors like quality, cost, and existing business relationships.

Also Read In which countries can Android users access ChatGPT? OpenAI has made ChatGPT available to Android users in the United States,...

Advertisement

According to Sammobile, both Samsung and LG have showcased their progress in OLED technology before. In the past year, Samsung introduced its Eco2 OLED panels, known for improved power efficiency, which were later used in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Nevertheless, a number of Samsung users, particularly those with high-end flagship models, have recently encountered display issues, with complaints about the appearance of pink, green, and white lines on their screens.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.