Samsung has expanded the availability of its AI-based image editing app, Galaxy Enhance-X, to more smartphones. Initially released for the Galaxy S22 series, the app has now been made compatible with the Galaxy Note, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z lineup.

Samsung has also announced its plans to bring the app to the Galaxy A, M, and Tab series devices in the future. However, it’s important to note that the app will only work on devices running Android 13-based One UI 5.1 or later.

The full version of Galaxy Enhance-X addresses the issues reported in the beta version and introduces new features. It allows users to restore old, low-resolution photos and correct lens distortion for wide-angle photos taken at close range.

Samsung has also revealed that upcoming versions of the app will include document scanning capabilities to enhance text clarity and remove unnecessary parts. Video-related features are also in the works.

For those interested in trying out Galaxy Enhance-X, the app can be downloaded for free from the Galaxy Store.

It is currently available for the following devices:

Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4.