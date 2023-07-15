Samsung confirms the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 before its launch

Samsung Romania is running a campaign for individuals to pre-register and have a chance to win ten Galaxy Z Flip5 phones.

Samsung Romania has started a campaign where they are giving away ten Galaxy Z Flip5 phones to those who pre-register between July 26 and August 2. However, they accidentally revealed the price of the giveaway phones when they published a PDF containing the terms and conditions of the campaign.

According to the document, the 256 GB version of the Z Flip5 is priced at RON 6,599, or approximately €1,335. This makes it 16% more expensive than last year’s Z Flip 4, which was priced at RON 5,700 at launch.

Previous leaks have hinted at the pricing of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. A leak from Greece indicated that the 128 GB model will be priced around €1,300, while another leak from France suggested that the 256 GB variant will be priced at €1,200. These prices represent a slight increase compared to last year’s Z Flip 4 256 GB, which was priced at €1,170.

It is important to consider that VAT rates differ between European Union countries, with rates of 19% in Romania, 24% in Greece, and 20% in France. Despite this, the leaked prices still show a notable discrepancy. The leaked information from Romania indicates a pre-VAT price of €1,120 for the 256 GB model, while the French leak suggests a price of €1,000 for the same model (both prices before VAT). Additionally, the Greek leak suggests a pre-VAT price of €1,050 for the smaller 128 GB version.

A difference of €70 (before VAT) between the 128 GB and 256 GB models seems reasonable. However, the pricing for the 256 GB variant in France appears unusually low, which raises suspicions about its accuracy or potential discrepancies in the leaked information.

The official reveal of the device is set for July 26. Additionally, the French leak hinted at a higher price increase for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 compared to the Z Flip 5, but there is no confirmation from Romania or Greece regarding this information at the moment.

