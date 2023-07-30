Samsung disables 8K high-bitrate recording on Galaxy S23 Ultra

Advertisement
  • High-bitrate 8K video recording is no longer available on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
  • The option still appears in the camera menu, but the toggle is disabled.
  • There is no explanation for this change from Samsung or in the changelog.
Following the June software update, users have noticed that high bitrate 8K video recording is no longer accessible on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The option still appears in the camera menu, but the toggle is disabled. Neither the changelog nor Samsung has provided an explanation for this change.

It’s possible that the high bitrate option for 8K video recording was disabled on the Galaxy S23 Ultra due to stability issues. Users reported experiencing stuttering and choppy videos when recording in 8K, which could have prompted Samsung to disable the feature temporarily until the problem is resolved.

Users expressed the desire for Samsung to communicate about the change in the changelog or issue a statement. Nevertheless, while the high bitrate option is disabled, 8K recording remains possible, albeit at a lower quality setting.

