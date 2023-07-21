Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A05

Advertisement

Samsung is launching the budget-friendly Galaxy A05 series, offering a powerful processor, long battery life, and a bright display at an affordable price.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and a 2.35 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52 MP2.

It comes with a 6.5-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy A05 includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot up to 1 TB.

The smartphone features a dual camera setup with 50 MP and 2 MP sensors, elevating photography to new heights.

Advertisement

The Galaxy A05 comes with a sizable 5000mAh battery, capable of running all day on a single charge.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan July 2023
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is now available for purchase on the market...

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
GPUARM Mali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story