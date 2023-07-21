Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung is launching the budget-friendly Galaxy A05 series, offering a powerful processor, long battery life, and a bright display at an affordable price.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and a 2.35 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52 MP2.

It comes with a 6.5-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy A05 includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot up to 1 TB.

The smartphone features a dual camera setup with 50 MP and 2 MP sensors, elevating photography to new heights.

The Galaxy A05 comes with a sizable 5000mAh battery, capable of running all day on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 GPU ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

