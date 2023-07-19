Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan July 2023
Samsung, a renowned name in the world of smartphones, has recently revealed the much-anticipated Galaxy A13, and tech enthusiasts in Pakistan are buzzing with excitement. With its impressive specifications and user-friendly features, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is set to make a splash in the mid-range smartphone segment.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with a stylish and sleek design, boasting a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The large and immersive screen is ideal for watching videos, playing games, and engaging in productivity tasks.

The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 850 (8nm) octa-core processor, which delivers smooth and efficient performance for day-to-day tasks and multitasking.

The gadget is equipped with 4GB of RAM, providing adequate memory for seamless app usage, and offers 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 features a quad-camera setup on the back, comprising a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera, allowing users to capture stunning self-portraits and enjoy video calls in high quality.

The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh removable battery, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges. Additionally, it supports 15W fast charging, making it convenient for users to quickly top up their device.

Running on Samsung’s One UI 3.1 Core, based on Android 11, the Galaxy A13 offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface with a range of customization options.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP1
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

