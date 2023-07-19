Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has an Exynos 850 chipset.

Samsung, a renowned name in the world of smartphones, has recently revealed the much-anticipated Galaxy A13, and tech enthusiasts in Pakistan are buzzing with excitement. With its impressive specifications and user-friendly features, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is set to make a splash in the mid-range smartphone segment.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with a stylish and sleek design, boasting a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The large and immersive screen is ideal for watching videos, playing games, and engaging in productivity tasks.

The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 850 (8nm) octa-core processor, which delivers smooth and efficient performance for day-to-day tasks and multitasking.

The gadget is equipped with 4GB of RAM, providing adequate memory for seamless app usage, and offers 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 features a quad-camera setup on the back, comprising a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera, allowing users to capture stunning self-portraits and enjoy video calls in high quality.

The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh removable battery, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges. Additionally, it supports 15W fast charging, making it convenient for users to quickly top up their device.

Running on Samsung’s One UI 3.1 Core, based on Android 11, the Galaxy A13 offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface with a range of customization options.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP1 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 15W

