Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is now available on the market with amazing features.

It comes with a 6.6-inch PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution.

The phone is powered by an Exynos 850 (8nm) chipset. It has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G52 MP1.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be used to expand the storage up to 1TB.

The smartphone has the Android 12 operating system, and the colours available are black, white, peach, and blue.

The Galaxy A13 has a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 15 W.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach, Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP1 DISPLAY Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”