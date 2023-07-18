Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is now available on the market. The device has great features and specs.

The device has a 6.8-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage, and a slot for external memory to expand up to 1 TB.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a three-camera setup on the rear. It has the Android 13 operating system.

The gadget’s battery is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 15 W.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOne UI Core 5.0
Dimensions167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 15W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

