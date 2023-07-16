Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan and features
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is easily available on the market. The device has great features and specs. It has a 6.8-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.
The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2. It comes with 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage, and a slot for external memory to expand up to 1 TB.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a three-camera setup on the rear. It has the Android 13 operating system. The gadget’s battery is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 15 W.
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|One UI Core 5.0
|Dimensions
|167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 15W wired
