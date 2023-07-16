Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & Special Features

It has 6.8-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is easily available on the market. The device has great features and specs. It has a 6.8-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2. It comes with 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage, and a slot for external memory to expand up to 1 TB.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 features a three-camera setup on the rear. It has the Android 13 operating system. The gadget’s battery is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 15 W.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI One UI Core 5.0 Dimensions 167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 15W wired

