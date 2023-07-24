Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Samsung Electronics has recently released its latest mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A32, in the Pakistani market. This new addition to the Galaxy A series comes with impressive features and an affordable price, catering to a wide range of consumers seeking a reliable smartphone experience.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a sleek and modern design with a glossy finish and a quad-camera setup at the rear. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, providing seamless multitasking and smooth performance. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A32 with a versatile quad-camera setup consisting of a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. This configuration allows users to capture stunning photos with sharp details and vivid colors. The smartphone also features a 20 MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

Keeping the device powered throughout the day is a sizable 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,999.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

