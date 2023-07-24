Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung screen mirroring now supports Chromecast & Android TVs
Samsung phones can now cast their screens to non-Miracast TVs and Chromecast...
Samsung Electronics has recently released its latest mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A32, in the Pakistani market. This new addition to the Galaxy A series comes with impressive features and an affordable price, catering to a wide range of consumers seeking a reliable smartphone experience.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a sleek and modern design with a glossy finish and a quad-camera setup at the rear. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, providing seamless multitasking and smooth performance. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.
Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A32 with a versatile quad-camera setup consisting of a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. This configuration allows users to capture stunning photos with sharp details and vivid colors. The smartphone also features a 20 MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.
Keeping the device powered throughout the day is a sizable 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.