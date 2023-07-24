Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Samsung Electronics has recently released its latest mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A32, in the Pakistani market. This new addition to the Galaxy A series comes with impressive features and an affordable price, catering to a wide range of consumers seeking a reliable smartphone experience.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a sleek and modern design with a glossy finish and a quad-camera setup at the rear. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, providing seamless multitasking and smooth performance. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A32 with a versatile quad-camera setup consisting of a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. This configuration allows users to capture stunning photos with sharp details and vivid colors. The smartphone also features a 20 MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

Keeping the device powered throughout the day is a sizable 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,999.

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

