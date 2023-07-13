Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A33 has an Exynos 1280 octa-core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is powered by an Exynos 1280 octa-core processor. It is designed and built on 5nm technology, which gives the device high-end performance.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This premium display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device runs on the latest Android 13, One UI 5.1 operating system, which offers a great user experience. The gadget features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light and capture high-resolution pictures and videos when the lighting is just right.

The phone is available in four great colors: Black, White, Blue, and peach. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner adds an extra layer of security to the device.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery, which gives a long battery backup in a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 61,999.

Samsung Galaxy A33 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W

