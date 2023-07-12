Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & Special Features

Advertisement Equipped with Exynos 1280 SoC for impressive capabilities.

It features a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor for seamless usage.

Samsung Galaxy a33 an affordable 5G smartphone known as the Samsung Galaxy A33. This budget-friendly phone aims to offer enhanced performance.

The device to be equipped with the Exynos 1280 SoC chipset, which is known for its powerful capabilities. To further enhance its speed, the Samsung Galaxy A33 will feature a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Moreover, smartphone has 6.4-inch display screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy a33 Price in Pakistan:

Samsung A33 Price in Pakistan starts from around Rs. 107,499.

Samsung Galaxy a33 Features:

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5 .1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

