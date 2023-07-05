Samsung Galaxy A33 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is now available on the market with great features.

The smartphone has an Exynos 1280 (5 nm) chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Mali-G68.

The gadget has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device’s operating system is Android 13. The Galaxy A33 has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for storing a large amount of data and useful files.

It comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone’s main camera has 48 MP, and the front-facing camera has 13 MP.

The Galaxy A33 is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery that supports fast charging at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 61,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A33 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G68 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0′, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0′ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”