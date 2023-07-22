​Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A72 is now available for purchase on the market...
The Samsung Galaxy A52 is available on the market with amazing features.
It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space, expandable up to 1 TB.
The Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The phone is run by the OneUI 3.0 operating system, which is based on Android 11.
The smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.
The gadget is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 25 W.
Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
