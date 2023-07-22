Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in Pakistan & Specs – July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a successor to a popular mid-range phone. It comes with a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, a powerful 50MP camera that works well in low-light, and a faster processor. Priced under $500, it’s one of the standout phones of 2023. While Google’s phones are strong competitors, the A54’s excellent update policy ensures it will stay up-to-date for around five years before needing an upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is (Expected Rs. 119,999).

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm Weight 202 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MP5 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP , f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

