Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A71, in the Pakistani market, which is packed with powerful features and a sleek design.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. It features a modern Infinity-O design, with a tiny punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen to house the front camera.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The device includes 8GB of fastest RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A71 boasts an impressive quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, which allows users to capture stunning photos in various scenarios, from wide-angle landscapes to detailed close-ups.

On the front, the Galaxy A71 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, enabling users to take clear and detailed self-portraits.

The smartphone is equipped with a large 4,500mAh battery, providing all-day usage without frequent charging. It supports 25W fast charging, ensuring quick refills when needed.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 163.6 x 76 x 7. 7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W

