Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a Snapdragon 730 (8 nm) processor.
  • The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The device includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Advertisement

Samsung has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A71, in the Pakistani market, which is packed with powerful features and a sleek design.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. It features a modern Infinity-O design, with a tiny punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen to house the front camera.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The device includes 8GB of fastest RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A71 boasts an impressive quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, which allows users to capture stunning photos in various scenarios, from wide-angle landscapes to detailed close-ups.

Also Read

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: Embracing a Wireless Future
Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: Embracing a Wireless Future

Smartphone chargers are not keeping up with evolving lifestyles. The Infinix NOTE...

On the front, the Galaxy A71 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, enabling users to take clear and detailed self-portraits.

Advertisement

The smartphone is equipped with a large 4,500mAh battery, providing all-day usage without frequent charging. It supports 25W fast charging, ensuring quick refills when needed.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/240fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story