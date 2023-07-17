Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan July 2023

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: Embracing a Wireless Future
Samsung has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A71, in the Pakistani market, which is packed with powerful features and a sleek design.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. It features a modern Infinity-O design, with a tiny punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen to house the front camera.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The device includes 8GB of fastest RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.
In terms of photography, the Galaxy A71 boasts an impressive quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, which allows users to capture stunning photos in various scenarios, from wide-angle landscapes to detailed close-ups.
On the front, the Galaxy A71 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, enabling users to take clear and detailed self-portraits.
The smartphone is equipped with a large 4,500mAh battery, providing all-day usage without frequent charging. It supports 25W fast charging, ensuring quick refills when needed.
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.
Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W
