Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A72 is now available for purchase on the market with great features.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
The Galaxy A72 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.
The phone is available in four colours: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.
The smartphone runs on the One UI 3.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11.
It comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, with support for 25W fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|203 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Funmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W
