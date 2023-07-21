Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A72

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is now available for purchase on the market with great features.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The Galaxy A72 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone is available in four colours: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

The smartphone runs on the One UI 3.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight203 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

