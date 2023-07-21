Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is now available for purchase on the market with great features.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The Galaxy A72 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone is available in four colours: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

The smartphone runs on the One UI 3.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11.

Advertisement

It comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, with support for 25W fast charging.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan July 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A33 is now available for purchase on the market with...

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm Weight 203 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Funmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”