Samsung Galaxy F34 is coming soon, design & specs unveiled

Samsung has announced the upcoming launch of the Galaxy F34 in India.

The F34 will have a Fun Mode with 16 built-in lens effects and a single-take camera feature.

The battery will be 6,000 mAh, and the phone will be compatible with 5G networks.

Samsung recently introduced the Exynos 1380-powered Galaxy F54, and now they have announced the upcoming launch of the Galaxy F34 in India. While the detailed specifications of the Galaxy F34 have not been revealed, Samsung confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 120Hz Super AMOLED notched display with 1,000 nits peak brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 will sport a triple camera setup on its rear, led by a 50MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Additionally, the F34 will boast a Fun Mode with 16 built-in lens effects and a Single Take camera feature that allows capturing up to four videos and photos in a single shot.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery, promising up to two days of usage on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 will be compatible with 5G networks, and the image released by Samsung confirms that the smartphone will be available in two colors, although the specific names of the colors have not been disclosed yet.

