Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is set to launch globally soon

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India.

There’s a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The device boasts a robust 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support..

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India, offering an affordable mid-range device with impressive features. Now, the company is planning to expand its availability to markets outside India, as it has been spotted on the IMDA certification website.

The certification for the Galaxy M34 5G (model number SM-M346B1/DS) indicates that it will support 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and NFC when it launches in Singapore. Now, let’s delve into the specifications and features of this upcoming device.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G specs

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, offering Full HD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, protecting it from bumps and scratches.

The device is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera featuring OIS for stability, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth or macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Internally, the Galaxy M34 5G is powered by an Exynos 1280 processor and offers two memory and storage configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It boasts a robust 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. In India, the device is available for ₹18,999 ($232).

