Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan & features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that is now available on the market. The phone has impressive features and specs.

It comes with a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels.

The display also supports a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple camera setup on the rear.

The smartphone has the Exynos 990 chipset and a 2.73 GHz octa-core processor.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The device supports 5G connectivity and has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 219,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.5 Dimensions 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 208 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) GPU Mali-G77 MP11 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 Pixels (~494 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display, [email protected]/[email protected] refresh rate Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/3.0, 103mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Stainless steel frame, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus, 9ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”