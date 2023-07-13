Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that is now available on the market. The phone has impressive features and specs.

It comes with a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels.

The display also supports a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple camera setup on the rear.

The smartphone has the Exynos 990 chipset and a 2.73 GHz octa-core processor.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The device supports 5G connectivity and has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 219,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.5
Dimensions164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight208 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3088 Pixels (~494 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display, [email protected]/[email protected] refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/3.0, 103mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Stainless steel frame, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus, 9ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

