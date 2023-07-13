Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan & features

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & features
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is easily available on the market. The device...
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that is now available on the market. The phone has impressive features and specs.
It comes with a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels.
The display also supports a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple camera setup on the rear.
The smartphone has the Exynos 990 chipset and a 2.73 GHz octa-core processor.
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.
The device supports 5G connectivity and has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 219,999/-
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.5
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|208 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 Pixels (~494 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display, [email protected]/[email protected] refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/3.0, 103mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Stainless steel frame, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus, 9ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.