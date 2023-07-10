Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Special features

Advertisement Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The smartphone offers a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

It provides ample storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone boasts a large and immersive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen. With its high-resolution display of 1440 x 3080 pixels, users can expect vibrant colors, sharp details, and an enhanced visual experience. Whether watching videos, browsing photos, or playing games, the screen offers crisp and clear visuals, bringing content to life on the device.

The smartphone offers ample storage space with options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of built-in storage. This allows users to store a large amount of data, including photos, videos, apps, and files, without worrying about running out of space. Additionally, the device is equipped with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. With generous storage and high RAM capacity, users can enjoy a seamless user experience and easily switch between apps without any lag or slowdown.

The smartphone features a powerful quad-camera system, including a 108 MP wide lens, a periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultrawide lens. These lenses offer a range of focal lengths and advanced features such as Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS for precise focusing and image stabilization. With the addition of an LED flash, users can capture exceptional photos in various lighting conditions. The smartphone battery has a 5000 mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan is Rs. 424,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications:

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm Weight 228 g SIM Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colors Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm ) GPU Adreno 730 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5 .2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus , 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay ( Visa , MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W