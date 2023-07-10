Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Special features

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan July 2023
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications. The smartphone is...
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and an octa-core processor.
The smartphone boasts a large and immersive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen. With its high-resolution display of 1440 x 3080 pixels, users can expect vibrant colors, sharp details, and an enhanced visual experience. Whether watching videos, browsing photos, or playing games, the screen offers crisp and clear visuals, bringing content to life on the device.
The smartphone offers ample storage space with options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of built-in storage. This allows users to store a large amount of data, including photos, videos, apps, and files, without worrying about running out of space. Additionally, the device is equipped with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. With generous storage and high RAM capacity, users can enjoy a seamless user experience and easily switch between apps without any lag or slowdown.
The smartphone features a powerful quad-camera system, including a 108 MP wide lens, a periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultrawide lens. These lenses offer a range of focal lengths and advanced features such as Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS for precise focusing and image stabilization. With the addition of an LED flash, users can capture exceptional photos in various lighting conditions.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan is Rs. 424,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|228 g
|SIM
|Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
