Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & Specs

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S22 Ultra, a new concept phone.

It will have an octa-core processor with a speed of 2.8 GHz.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is coming from Samsung. The new concept phone from Samsung was shown online for the first time. In 2021, the company will release the S21 series.

Inside the phone will be the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The phone has a high-end chipset that works well with other high-end features.

