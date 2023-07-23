Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Samsung is launching the Galaxy S22 Ultra, a new concept phone.
  • It will have an octa-core processor with a speed of 2.8 GHz.
  • The phone will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is coming from Samsung. The new concept phone from Samsung was shown online for the first time. In 2021, the company will release the S21 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the name of the company’s new phone.

Inside the phone will be the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The phone has a high-end chipset that works well with other high-end features.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses this chipset. It has an octa-core processor with a 2.8 GHz speed.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses this chipset. It is powered by an Octa-Core 2.8 GHz processor. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 331,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
Weight228 g
SIMDual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan with special features

Oppo launched the Oppo A76 in Pakistan, featuring a 6.5-inch IPS LCD...

