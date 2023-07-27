Samsung has just unveiled its latest Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 smartphones, but the tech world is already abuzz with anticipation for the next release.

The spotlight is now on the Galaxy S23 FE, which was recently certified by WPC with a live photo of its front panel.

Take a look:

According to Justin Hume, VP of Mobile at Samsung South Africa, the Galaxy S23 FE is set to arrive soon, filling the gap between the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 in the company’s product lineup.

Rumors suggest the phone will likely feature the Exynos 2200 chipset, although there are also reports of a possible Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant for different markets.

The leaked images indicate that the Galaxy S23 FE may resemble the Galaxy A54 in terms of design but will come equipped with a top-tier chipset.

Samsung fans won’t have to wait too long to get all the official details as the phone’s launch appears imminent.

