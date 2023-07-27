Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE officially announced, live image leaked via WPC

Samsung has just unveiled its latest Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 smartphones, but the tech world is already abuzz with anticipation for the next release.

The spotlight is now on the Galaxy S23 FE, which was recently certified by WPC with a live photo of its front panel.

 Take a look:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE appears on WPC, exec confirms its ''imminent'' arrival

According to Justin Hume, VP of Mobile at Samsung South Africa, the Galaxy S23 FE is set to arrive soon, filling the gap between the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 in the company’s product lineup.

Rumors suggest the phone will likely feature the Exynos 2200 chipset, although there are also reports of a possible Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant for different markets.

The leaked images indicate that the Galaxy S23 FE may resemble the Galaxy A54 in terms of design but will come equipped with a top-tier chipset.

Samsung fans won’t have to wait too long to get all the official details as the phone’s launch appears imminent.

Also Read

Samsung announces One UI 6.0 beta release for Galaxy S23, Galaxy A series
Samsung announces One UI 6.0 beta release for Galaxy S23, Galaxy A series

Samsung Germany's customer support has revealed that the One UI 6.0 beta,...

