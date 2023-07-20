Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
  • The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
  • The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The smartphone industry is eagerly anticipating the release of Samsung‘s next flagship device, the Galaxy S23. As a frontrunner in innovation, Samsung aims to redefine the smartphone landscape with groundbreaking features and exceptional performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to feature a sleek and futuristic design, complemented by a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The display is anticipated to support a QHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors.

The smartphone is speculated to house Samsung’s most advanced Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (depending on the region). Built on a cutting-edge process, this powerful chipset is expected to offer blazing-fast performance and energy efficiency.

The device is likely to be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and app management.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to feature a versatile triple- or quad-camera system on the rear, likely including a high-resolution primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and possibly a depth sensor or macro lens. With improved image processing and advanced AI capabilities, the Galaxy S23 is poised to capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions.

Also Read

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo V23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

To keep up with the power-hungry features, the device is rumored to house a sizable battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan is expecetd to be Rs. 399,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm
Weight167 g
SIMNano-SIM and eSIM, Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsLavender, Cream, Phantom Black, Green, LimeGraphite,
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1980 x 2340 Pixels (~503 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in256 Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3900 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story