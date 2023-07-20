Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The smartphone industry is eagerly anticipating the release of Samsung‘s next flagship device, the Galaxy S23. As a frontrunner in innovation, Samsung aims to redefine the smartphone landscape with groundbreaking features and exceptional performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to feature a sleek and futuristic design, complemented by a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The display is anticipated to support a QHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors.

The smartphone is speculated to house Samsung’s most advanced Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (depending on the region). Built on a cutting-edge process, this powerful chipset is expected to offer blazing-fast performance and energy efficiency.

The device is likely to be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and app management.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to feature a versatile triple- or quad-camera system on the rear, likely including a high-resolution primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and possibly a depth sensor or macro lens. With improved image processing and advanced AI capabilities, the Galaxy S23 is poised to capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions.

To keep up with the power-hungry features, the device is rumored to house a sizable battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan is expecetd to be Rs. 399,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm Weight 167 g SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM, Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Lavender , Cream, Phantom Black, Green, Lime , Graphite , Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm ) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1980 x 2340 Pixels (~503 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256 Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3900 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

