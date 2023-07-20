Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023
The smartphone industry is eagerly anticipating the release of Samsung‘s next flagship device, the Galaxy S23. As a frontrunner in innovation, Samsung aims to redefine the smartphone landscape with groundbreaking features and exceptional performance.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to feature a sleek and futuristic design, complemented by a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The display is anticipated to support a QHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors.
The smartphone is speculated to house Samsung’s most advanced Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (depending on the region). Built on a cutting-edge process, this powerful chipset is expected to offer blazing-fast performance and energy efficiency.
The device is likely to be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and app management.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to feature a versatile triple- or quad-camera system on the rear, likely including a high-resolution primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and possibly a depth sensor or macro lens. With improved image processing and advanced AI capabilities, the Galaxy S23 is poised to capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions.
To keep up with the power-hungry features, the device is rumored to house a sizable battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan is expecetd to be Rs. 399,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|167 g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM, Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Lavender, Cream, Phantom Black, Green, Lime, Graphite,
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1980 x 2340 Pixels (~503 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|256 Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3900 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
