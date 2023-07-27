Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Dubai July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz display.

Samsung, the leading smartphone manufacturer, has officially revealed its latest flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, in Dubai. The Galaxy S series is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and premium features, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra aims to carry this legacy forward. Packed with impressive specifications and advanced capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to be a game-changer in the competitive smartphone market in Dubai.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. It offers stunning visuals and vibrant colors. With a resolution of [resolution], the screen ensures an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content and gaming.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring seamless performance and efficient multitasking. Combined with 8 GB of RAM, it delivers smooth app navigation and speedy execution of tasks.

With 265 GB of internal storage, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers ample space for storing files, media, and applications. It also supports expandable storage through a microSD card, providing additional room for data and media.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200 MP primary camera, allowing users to capture professional-grade photos and videos. The front-facing camera of the phone is 12 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The device runs on the latest Android 13 and One UI 5.1 operating systems, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of features and customization options. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Dubai

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Dubai is around AED 3,051.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5 Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Weight 233 g SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Green, Phantom Black, Lavender , Cream, Lime , Sky Blue, Graphite , Red, Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm ) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

