Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra price in Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Currently available in the market.

It is Powered by Exynos 990 chipset and octa-core processor.

It has 5000mAh battery capacity.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently available in the market, the smartphone includes an Exynos 990 chipset and an octa-core processor that powers it.

The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has 128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

The battery in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is 5000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 90,999 – 103,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.5 Dimensions 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm Weight 220 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2 x 2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) GPU Mali-G77 MP11 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~509 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.0 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS Periscope + 48 MP, f/3.6, 102mm (telephoto), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS, 10x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video + 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front Dual 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), metal frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh Talktime up to 25 hrs – Fast battery charging 45W: 100% in 74 min, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W Also Read Realme C33 price in Pakistan and features Realme C33 is powered by an Octa-Core 1.8 GHz processor. The smartphone...