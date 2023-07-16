Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra price in Pakistan & Special Features

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Currently available in the market.
  • It is Powered by Exynos 990 chipset and octa-core processor.
  • It has 5000mAh battery capacity.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently available in the market, the smartphone includes an Exynos 990 chipset and an octa-core processor that powers it.

The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has 128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

The battery in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is 5000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 90,999 – 103,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.5
Dimensions166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm
Weight220 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Grey, Cosmic Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2 x 2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~509 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.0
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS Periscope + 48 MP, f/3.6, 102mm (telephoto), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS, 10x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video + 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
FrontDual 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 6), glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), metal frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Talktimeup to 25 hrs
– Fast battery charging 45W: 100% in 74 min, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

