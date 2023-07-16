Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra price in Pakistan & Special Features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently available in the market, the smartphone includes an Exynos 990 chipset and an octa-core processor that powers it.
The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has 128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.
The battery in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is 5000 mAh.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 90,999 – 103,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.5
|Dimensions
|166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|220 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2 x 2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~509 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.0
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS Periscope + 48 MP, f/3.6, 102mm (telephoto), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS, 10x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video + 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|Dual 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), metal frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 25 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 45W: 100% in 74 min, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
