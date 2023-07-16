Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S24 series may get a charging speed boost

Samsung Galaxy S24 series may get a charging speed boost

  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is scheduled for a February launch, as usual for the brand.
  • The Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra have 45W charging, while the standard S23 has 25W charging.
  • The tipster also mentions that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will utilize stacked battery technology.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to launch several months from now, following the brand’s usual February unveiling of its flagship S-series lineup. Leaks and rumors have already given us a glimpse of the next-generation Galaxy S24 series. In a previous report, we mentioned that the upcoming Samsung flagships will have enhanced batteries inspired by EV technology. Now, RGcloudS has provided information about the charging speeds of the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series could experience faster charging speeds.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra from the current generation offer a charging speed of 45 W, while the standard S23 is limited to 25 W.It seems that the South Korean brand has not made any significant changes to the charging speed beyond these levels. In fact, support for 45W charging speed was first introduced in 2019 with the Galaxy Note 10+.

Samsung is rumored to introduce stacked battery charging technology in the Galaxy S24 series, which is commonly used in electric vehicles. This technology allows for increased battery capacities without changing the physical size of the battery.

It is expected to be available on the S24+ and S24 Ultra models, both equipped with a 5,000 mAh cell. The stacked battery technology will enable faster charging speeds, potentially reaching up to 65W, a 20W improvement over the current Galaxy S23+ and Ultra models. The S24 Ultra may also feature a cooling gel for improved heat dissipation.

Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will not receive the charging speed upgrade. This is because the company has not begun testing the stacked battery technology and there may not be enough production capacity for its implementation.

The tipster also mentions that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will utilize stacked battery technology.

