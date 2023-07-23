Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S24 series won’t get a selfie camera upgrade

  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could switch to a 5x telephoto camera from the S23 Ultra’s 3x telephoto unit.
  • Samsung retains the 12 MP selfie camera from the S23 series for the Galaxy S24 lineup.
  • Improved selfie performance is possible through software optimizations.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to switch the 3x telephoto unit found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 5x telephoto camera. However, there won’t be any hardware upgrades for the selfie camera on the S24 Ultra, as well as the vanilla and Plus models in the lineup.

According to Dutch publication GalaxyClub, Samsung is expected to retain the 12 MP selfie camera from the S23 series for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of improved selfie performance through software optimizations by Samsung.

Samsung is reportedly planning to use the 200 MP sensor from the S23 Ultra in the upcoming S24 Ultra. However, there might be good news for the S24+ and S24 Ultra models, as they could see an increase in charging speeds from 45W to 65W thanks to the use of stacked battery technology by the Korean company. Unfortunately, the S24 will only support a charging speed of 25 watts.

