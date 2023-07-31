Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumored to have a titanium frame

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a titanium alloy frame.

Although titanium alloy is costlier than aluminum, Samsung may test it exclusively in the Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

Sammobile hints at “Armor Aluminum” for the Galaxy S24 lineup, with a titanium alloy frame saved for future flagships.

Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is rumored to adopt cutting-edge technology by featuring a titanium alloy. frame The speculation arose from a tweet by renowned Samsung leaker “Ice Universe,” who shared the periodic table with the number “22,” representing titanium’s atomic number.

Cost Considerations: Titanium vs. Aluminum

The potential use of a titanium alloy frame by Samsung has attracted attention, especially with reports suggesting that Apple‘s iPhone 15 Pro models are also considering this premium material. Titanium’s higher strength-to-weight ratio compared to stainless steel or aluminum alloy frames makes it an attractive option for flagship devices.

However, it’s important to consider that titanium alloy comes at a considerably higher cost than aluminum alloy. Samsung may be testing the waters by introducing the titanium alloy frame exclusively in the Galaxy S24 Ultra model.

According to Sammobile, Samsung might use “Armor Aluminum” in the Galaxy S24 product lineup, while the titanium alloy frame is likely to be reserved for upcoming flagship models.

The adoption of titanium alloy in smartphones reflects a trend already witnessed in the smartwatch industry, highlighting the ongoing pursuit of innovation and premium materials by tech giants such as Samsung and Apple.

If the rumors are accurate, consumers can anticipate a flagship phone with a titanium alloy frame, offering improved durability and a touch of luxury. Additionally, Samsung is developing new battery technology for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, inspired by electric vehicles, which promises to significantly enhance battery performance.

