Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & Special Features

  • It is available with a 5.8-inch super AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
  • It runs smoothly on the operating system, supporting dual SIM slots and an SD card port.
  • It is powered by a 3000 mAh battery for reliable usage.
Samsung Galaxy S8 is currently available in the market, the 5.8-inch super AMOLED capacitive smartphone display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on all sides.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 runs Android 7.0 flawlessly and has two SIM card slots. An SD card port is also present in single-sim models.

The second SIM slot on dual-SIM handsets can be used as an SD card reader. The Samsung S8 comes with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, but it can be expanded to 256 GB via SD cards.

Several useful sensors are included into this phone. The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a fingerprint sensor, compass, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope in addition to all of these other sensors.

A 3000 mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 16,999 – 21,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications:

BuildAndroid OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
TOUCHWIZ UI
148.9 X 68.1 X 8 MM
155 G
DUAL SIM, DUAL STANDBY (NANO-SIM)
MIDNIGHT BLACK, ORCHID GRAY, ARCTIC SILVER, CORAL BLUE, MAPLE GOLD
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.7 GHz)
ChipsetExynos 8895 Octa
GPUMali-G71 MP20
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 3D Touch (home button only)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB built-in, 4GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) – Single-SIM model
CameraMain12 MP, autofocus, LED flash
Featuresf/1.7, 26mm, phase detection, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 Âµm pixel size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP f/1.7, autofocus, [email protected], dual video call, Auto HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBv3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsIris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent), IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
