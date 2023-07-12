Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & Special Features

It is available with a 5.8-inch super AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It runs smoothly on the operating system, supporting dual SIM slots and an SD card port.

It is powered by a 3000 mAh battery for reliable usage.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8 is currently available in the market, the 5.8-inch super AMOLED capacitive smartphone display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on all sides.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 runs Android 7.0 flawlessly and has two SIM card slots. An SD card port is also present in single-sim models.

The second SIM slot on dual-SIM handsets can be used as an SD card reader. The Samsung S8 comes with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, but it can be expanded to 256 GB via SD cards.

Several useful sensors are included into this phone. The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a fingerprint sensor, compass, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope in addition to all of these other sensors.

A 3000 mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 16,999 – 21,999/- Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications: Advertisement Advertisement Build Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat) TOUCHWIZ UI 148.9 X 68.1 X 8 MM 155 G DUAL SIM, DUAL STANDBY (NANO-SIM) MIDNIGHT BLACK, ORCHID GRAY, ARCTIC SILVER, CORAL BLUE, MAPLE GOLD Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.7 GHz) Chipset Exynos 8895 Octa GPU Mali-G71 MP20 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Always-on display, 3D Touch (home button only) Memory Built-in 64GB built-in, 4GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) – Single-SIM model Camera Main 12 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 Âµm pixel size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec) Front 8 MP f/1.7, autofocus, [email protected], dual video call, Auto HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB v3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent), IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh – Fast battery charging Advertisement Also Read Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & Special Features Equipped with Exynos 1280 SoC for impressive capabilities. It features a 2.0...