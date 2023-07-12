Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan & Special Features
Samsung Galaxy S8 is currently available in the market, the 5.8-inch super AMOLED capacitive smartphone display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on all sides.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 runs Android 7.0 flawlessly and has two SIM card slots. An SD card port is also present in single-sim models.
The second SIM slot on dual-SIM handsets can be used as an SD card reader. The Samsung S8 comes with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, but it can be expanded to 256 GB via SD cards.
Several useful sensors are included into this phone. The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a fingerprint sensor, compass, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope in addition to all of these other sensors.
A 3000 mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy S8.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 16,999 – 21,999/-
|Build
|Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
|TOUCHWIZ UI
|148.9 X 68.1 X 8 MM
|155 G
|DUAL SIM, DUAL STANDBY (NANO-SIM)
|MIDNIGHT BLACK, ORCHID GRAY, ARCTIC SILVER, CORAL BLUE, MAPLE GOLD
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.7 GHz)
|Chipset
|Exynos 8895 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 3D Touch (home button only)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) – Single-SIM model
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 Âµm pixel size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
|Front
|8 MP f/1.7, autofocus, [email protected], dual video call, Auto HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|v3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent), IP68 certified – dust proof and water resistant over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
