Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung Galaxy S9 is a premium product to hit the market.The phone has great features and specs.

The Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm) Octa-Core processor powers the Samsung Galaxy S9. It is a high-end processor with a clock speed of 2.7 GHz. The device also includes an Adreno 630 GPU.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support and an FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card in the phone’s card slot.

The Oppo A53 has a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960. The device comes with a 3000 mAh, 15 W fast-charging battery.

Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999 /-

Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid V8.0 Oreo
Dimensions147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Mongoose M3 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 9810 Octa
GPUMali-G72 MP18
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Amoled capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 2960 Pixels (~568 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features3D Touch (home button only), Always-on display
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CAMERAMain12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec)
Front8 MP, f/1.7, autofocus, 1440p, dual video call, Auto HDR
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (6CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, FingerPrint, Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Qi wireless charging, ANT+ support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IP68 certified – dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
– Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging
