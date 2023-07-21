Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A05 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone as part of its Galaxy Z series, building on the success of the Z Flip 4 series. The launch is expected to happen in the coming months.
The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It comes with a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 740.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features dual 12 MP cameras and a brighter LED flash, while the front-facing camera is 10 MP and hidden under a punch-hole cutout.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The gadget is powered by a 3700 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 25 W.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 338,999/-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI)
|Protection
|To be confirmed
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Super AMOLED, 3.4 inches, 720 x 748 pixels (Gorilla Glass Victus+), 305 ppi
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 4.0
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1.12µm, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Plastic front (opened), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless
