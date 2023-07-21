Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone as part of its Galaxy Z series, building on the success of the Z Flip 4 series. The launch is expected to happen in the coming months.

The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It comes with a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 740.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features dual 12 MP cameras and a brighter LED flash, while the front-facing camera is 10 MP and hidden under a punch-hole cutout.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget is powered by a 3700 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 338,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI)
ProtectionTo be confirmed
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Super AMOLED, 3.4 inches, 720 x 748 pixels (Gorilla Glass Victus+), 305 ppi
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 4.0
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1.12µm, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+)
Front10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlastic front (opened), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

