Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: Enhanced Flex Hinge and Flex Window Features Unveiled

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has addressed two major criticisms of its predecessor.

The Flex Hinge allows the phone to close flat, solving the issue of the large gap.

Galaxy Z Flip5’s main display is a 6.7” FHD+ panel (22:9) with an adaptive refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has addressed two major criticisms of its predecessor, the Z Flip4, with the introduction of the Flex Hinge and the Flex Window.

The Flex Hinge allows the phone to close flat, solving the issue of the large gap that was left when the Z Flip4 was closed. This improvement has also made the device thinner, measuring 15.1mm at its thickest part, which is 2mm slimmer than its predecessor. When opened, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is 6.9mm thick, 165.1mm tall, and 71.9mm wide, while maintaining the same weight as before at 187g.

Built with Armor Aluminum and featuring Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover display and back panel, the phone boasts an IPX8 rating, making it water-resistant up to 1m/3.3ft for half an hour. The new Flex Hinge design incorporates a dual rail structure to dissipate external impacts, providing added protection against accidental drops.

The Flex Window on the Galaxy Z Flip5 is significantly larger than that of the Z Flip4, offering a more interactive experience with widgets. Users can access features such as weather updates, music control, stock checks, and toggling settings like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Additionally, the Flex Window allows easy access to the Samsung Wallet, providing all payment services, QR codes, and stored coupons. Multi Widget View facilitates seamless switching between widgets using familiar pinch zoom gestures.

The Flex Window also improves the viewfinder experience for taking selfies with the rear cameras. Dual Preview enables users to photograph friends while letting them check their appearance on the cover display. Handheld videos benefit from Super Steady stabilization, while Auto Framing automatically tracks the user’s movement when the Z Flip5 is used as its own tripod.

The Galaxy Z Flip5’s main display is a 6.7” FHD+ panel (22:9) with an adaptive refresh rate, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The Flex display boasts a 3.4” diagonal with a resolution of 720 x 748px (306ppi) and runs at 60Hz.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

The camera setup remains unchanged from the previous year, featuring a 12MP main module with a 1/1.76” sensor and Dual Pixel AF, along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 123° lens. For selfies, there’s a dedicated 10MP front camera.

The battery capacity remains at 3,700mAh, supporting 25W wired charging (50% in around half an hour) and 15W wireless charging.

The fingerprint reader is located on the side, and the phone comes with a card slot for a single nano-SIM, along with the option for an eSIM, allowing for two phone lines.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 have begun, with open sales commencing on August 11. Pricing starts at £1,050 for the 256GB variant and £1,150 for the 512GB model, offering a slight reduction compared to last year’s pricing.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 comes in a variety of colors, including Mint, Lavender, Cream, and Graphite, with additional options like Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow available exclusively on Samsung.com. Users can also choose from a range of cases, including Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuite Case, or a Silicone Case with Ring.

