Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 getting a major screen upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has two significant upgrades: the Flex Hinge and the Flex Window.

The phone runs on Android 13L and features Samsung’s newer One UI 5.1.1 skin on top.

The Flex Hinge is made of a new material that is more durable and allows the phone to close completely flat.

The Flex Window is essentially a new name given to the phone’s significantly larger outer screen.

Design and Display

Thanks to the newly introduced Flex Hinge, the phone can now close completely flat for the first time. This design change not only makes the phone slimmer but also prevents any pocket dust or particles from reaching the main screen inside.

The main display of the Z Flip 5 measures 6.7 inches with a 1080p resolution (22:9 ratio) and features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 Hz. Samsung states that this screen is now 25% more scratch-resistant.

The outer display has a unique shape and measures 3.4 inches with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels, providing a pixel density of 306 ppi. This display operates at a refresh rate of 60 Hz to conserve battery life.

The outer screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is approximately 278% larger than the Z Flip 4. This significant increase in size allows users to interact with widgets, such as checking the weather, controlling music, adjusting settings like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and even responding to texts, using a full QWERTY keyboard.

Indeed, the larger outer screen on the Z Flip 5 also provides a bigger viewfinder, making it more convenient to capture selfies using the main camera.

Internals and Software

The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, similar to the S23 series. It is paired with 8 GB of RAM and offers storage choices of 256 GB or 512 GB. As with previous models, there is no memory card slot for expanding storage.

In terms of software, the phone operates on Android 13L, which is optimized for folding screens. It also features Samsung’s newer One UI 5.1.1 skin on top.

Cameras

The camera setup remains unchanged from last year’s model. The primary camera is a 12MP module with a 1/1.76″ sensor, large 1.8 m pixels, Dual Pixel AF, and an f/1.8 lens with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Additionally, there’s a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 123° lens and 1.12 m pixels.

In addition to the main cameras that can take selfies from the cover screen, there is a dedicated interior selfie camera with a 10 MP sensor and an 85° lens (f/2.2, 1.22 m pixels).

Both the main cameras and the interior selfie camera are capable of recording 4K videos. However, the selfie sensor is limited to 30 FPS, while the main lens can achieve up to 60 FPS when recording videos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Adreno 740

Adreno 740 OS : Android 13L, One UI 5.1.1

Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

Display: Primary: 6.7″ Foldable Dynamic AMOLED with 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, 120Hz, HDR10+ Secondary: 3.4″ Super AMOLED with 720 x 748 pixels resolution, 60Hz

Memory: RAM: 8 GB Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB Card slot: No

: Camera : Rear (Dual) : 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm Front: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm

: Colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow

Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Battery: 3,700 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging

