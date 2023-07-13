Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 teaser features dance moves

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 teaser features dance moves

  • Samsung is launching the Galaxy Z Flip5 on July 26 with an engaging teaser campaign.
  • The Galaxy Z Flip5 also appeared in another ad campaign video with a horror series theme.
  • The video showcases the Z Fold5 transforming into a vibrant disco and hosting various flat-art characters.
Samsung‘s upcoming launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26 is accompanied by an engaging teaser campaign. As part of the “Join the Flip Side” marketing campaign, a recent addition includes a lively short animated video. The video showcases an animated Z Fold5 transforming into a vibrant disco, hosting a variety of flat art characters.

In addition to the recent animated video, the Galaxy Z Flip5 made an appearance in another ad campaign video last week, featuring a horror series theme. Samsung US has already started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming foldable devices, offering a $50 store credit for early bookings. For more information about the features and specifications of the Z Flip5, you can refer to our comprehensive article on what we know so far.

