Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the 3rd Smartphone that feature UDC (Under Display Camera)

As far as the hardware is concerned, Samsung is using the same 4MP UDC camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as it did for the previous two models, i.e., the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3. The 4MP Under Display Camera has an f/1.8 aperture, 2.0-micron pixels, and a field of view of 80 degrees.

As the name implies, the Under Display Camera sits behind the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It’s hidden behind a circular area that’s only partly covered by display sub-pixels, and as a result, it can capture light and create photos while staying almost invisible.

Galaxy Z Fold 5’s UDC sensor is the same

The problem with under-display camera (UDC) technology is that the hidden sensors behind the screen have lower quality and capture less light compared to regular cameras. As a result, they can’t match the image quality of selfie cameras. However, Samsung thinks that for their Z Fold line, the trade-off is worth it because UDC allows them to create a foldable display without any interruptions or intrusive punch hole cutouts.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Z Fold 5. They mentioned the UDC camera but didn’t provide many details. They confirmed that it uses the same 4MP UDC sensor as the previous model. However, whether the photo quality and visibility have improved or not is still uncertain.

Last year, even though the Galaxy Z Fold 4 reused the 4MP UDC that debuted in 2021, Samsung elevated the experience through advanced AI techniques for image restoration and rearranging the foldable display’s sub-pixels around the UDC area. These advancements brought the quality of UDC photos to a higher level and better hid the Under Display Camera behind the foldable panel.

