Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 worldwide. The Z Fold 5 is quite similar to the Z Flip 5, but it comes with some enhancements and refinements rather than a complete makeover.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 now has a Flex Hinge like the Z Flip 5, which lets it close completely flat after 5 years. This makes it slimmer and keeps dust out. It also uses an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for better protection on the front and inner screens.

Speaking of the displays, both of them retain their respective specifications. The exterior features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED with a resolution of 2316 x 904 px and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 48 to 120Hz.

On the inside, there’s a 7.6-inch Foldable AMOLED with a resolution of 2176 x 1812px and an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. The aspect ratios of the displays have also remained the same.

The entire camera system appears to be the same as in 2022. It includes two selfie cameras: a 10MP f/2.2 1.22μm unit built into the cover screen, and a 4MP f/1.8 2.0μm under-display camera on the inside.

On the back, you will find a 50MP f/1.8 1.0μm wide-angle shooter, a 12MP f/2.2 1.12μm ultrawide camera, and a 10MP f/2.4 1.0μm camera with 3x zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Z Price in Pakistan

Samsung Z Fold 5 Price in Pakistan starts from around Rs. 519,00.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
  • GPU: Adreno 740
  • OS: Android 13L, One UI 5.1.1
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • Primary: 7.6″ Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 1812 x 2176 pixels resolution, 120Hz, HDR10+
    • Secondary: 6.2″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 904 x 2316 pixels resolution, 120Hz
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
      10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
      12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm
    • Front: 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 2.0µm, under display
    • Secondary front: 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm
  • Colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 4,400 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging
  • Price: $1800

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the 3rd Smartphone that feature UDC (Under Display Camera)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the 3rd Smartphone that feature UDC (Under Display Camera)

Samsung is currently the only smartphone maker that can put the front...

