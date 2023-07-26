Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the 3rd Smartphone that feature UDC (Under Display Camera)
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 worldwide. The Z Fold 5 is quite similar to the Z Flip 5, but it comes with some enhancements and refinements rather than a complete makeover.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 now has a Flex Hinge like the Z Flip 5, which lets it close completely flat after 5 years. This makes it slimmer and keeps dust out. It also uses an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for better protection on the front and inner screens.
Speaking of the displays, both of them retain their respective specifications. The exterior features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED with a resolution of 2316 x 904 px and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 48 to 120Hz.
On the inside, there’s a 7.6-inch Foldable AMOLED with a resolution of 2176 x 1812px and an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. The aspect ratios of the displays have also remained the same.
The entire camera system appears to be the same as in 2022. It includes two selfie cameras: a 10MP f/2.2 1.22μm unit built into the cover screen, and a 4MP f/1.8 2.0μm under-display camera on the inside.
On the back, you will find a 50MP f/1.8 1.0μm wide-angle shooter, a 12MP f/2.2 1.12μm ultrawide camera, and a 10MP f/2.4 1.0μm camera with 3x zoom.
Samsung Z Fold 5 Price in Pakistan starts from around Rs. 519,00.
