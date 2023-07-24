Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan July 2023
The device has a Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.36 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 740.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 includes 12 GB of RAM and storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.
It comes with a 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1812 x 2176 pixels. The display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.
The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back.
The device is powered by a 4400 mAh battery that can last all day on a single charge. The device will support fast wired charging at 25W, wireless charging at 15W, and reverse wireless charging at 4.5W.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 424,000/-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (158.5 x 128.5 x 6.5 mm), Folded: (158.5 x 67.5 x 14.5-16 mm)
|Weight
|275 g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, Cover display: 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 23.1:9 ratio, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide),, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
|Front
|Under display Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3″ + 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless
