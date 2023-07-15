Samsung internet may soon integrate AI Chatbot ChatGPT

Samsung Internet, the popular web browser from Samsung, may soon incorporate the AI tool ChatGPT into its platform.

Recent findings by the Android Authority reveal that the application file (APK) for Samsung Internet contains settings related to ChatGPT and model selection.

However, the specific implementation details of the AI chatbot within the web browser remain unknown.

One possibility is that Samsung could integrate a ChatGPT-powered chat window directly into the Samsung Internet app. This would enable users to query the AI model without having to navigate to the ChatGPT website.

Additionally, the AI chatbot could assist users by summarizing webpage content, helping them grasp lengthy stories quickly. The exact approach Samsung will take to integrate this feature into their browser is still uncertain, with various possibilities under consideration.

Advertisement

It is speculated that Samsung might introduce ChatGPT as an experimental feature within Samsung Internet or as part of Galaxy Labs. Such a move would allow the company to test the viability of the integration before deciding whether to include it in the final version of the app.

Also Read Twitter and ChatGPT are back online after a brief outage Twitter services have been restored following a short outage on Wednesday, OpenAI...

While there is a chance that the ChatGPT integration may not materialize, it is hoped that Samsung embraces this enhancement, further elevating their already impressive web browser.

In recent months, there were reports that Samsung planned to replace Google Search on Galaxy smartphones with Microsoft Bing, primarily because of Bing’s ChatGPT integration.

However, Samsung ultimately abandoned the idea and chose to retain Google Search. Nonetheless, it seems evident that Samsung intends to provide ChatGPT functionality to its users in some form or another.

In a related development, Samsung is reportedly collaborating with Naver to develop its own AI model akin to ChatGPT. This indicates the company’s dedication to expanding its AI capabilities and offering innovative solutions to its user base.

Advertisement

As Samsung continues to explore the integration of ChatGPT and develop its own AI model, users eagerly anticipate the potential enhancements and improved browsing experiences these advancements may bring.