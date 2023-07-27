Samsung One UI 6.0 beta to launch on August 2 with Android 14

Samsung Germany’s customer support confirms One UI 6.0 beta for the Galaxy S23 family on August 2.

Samsung Germany’s customer support confirms the release of One UI 6.0 beta with Android 14 on August 2 for the Galaxy S23 family. Additionally, the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will receive the update exactly one week later, on August 9.

Indeed, it’s commendable that Samsung is including its best-selling mid-range smartphones in the One UI 6.0 beta releases, not just focusing on high-end models. While the high-end models receive priority, it’s great to see mid-range devices getting the beta update just a week later. This approach ensures a more inclusive and timely rollout for a wider range of users.

The One UI 6.0 beta’s initial rumored launch in the third week of July has been delayed by approximately a week.

Before the release of One UI 6.0 to all supported devices, Samsung needs to deliver One UI 5.1.1. A beta version of this update was recently sent to the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Tab S8 families. With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series running this version, updates for older Samsung devices are likely to follow soon. We will keep you informed of any further developments.

