Samsung screen mirroring now supports Chromecast & Android TVs

Samsung phones can now cast their screens to non-Miracast TVs and Chromecast devices.

After following these steps, non-Miracast TVs and Chromecasts will be available for screen mirroring.

Although this is a great feature, hiding it in secret menus might not be user-friendly.

Samsung phones, like other Android phones, have limited support for screen mirroring and casting to other devices. You can use the Smart View feature to cast your phone’s screen to smart TVs via Miracast. However, devices such as Chromecast or other Android TVs cannot display your Samsung’s screen.

A change seems to be happening as Android Police discovered a complicated method to enable screen casting to all devices. They have confirmed it works on One UI 5.1 devices and it might also be available for older ones.

To enable screen casting to all devices, open Smart View, tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner, and enter the About Smart View menu. Tap Smart View ten times and use the password #00rtsp00 when prompted. This will open a developer options menu where you can enable Google Cast.

After completing the steps mentioned earlier, when you return to the Smart View menu, you will find non-Miracast TVs and Chromecast available for screen mirroring.

To enable the Start SecondScreen feature for extending your Windows 10 or 11 PC’s desktop, you need to follow the same steps mentioned earlier. Additionally, you can quickly connect to your Samsung phone using the shortcut Windows key + K.

Indeed, it’s great to have this support, but hiding the feature in secret menus might not be user-friendly. It’s possible that Samsung is currently testing it and might provide official support for it in future versions of One UI.

