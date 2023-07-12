Advertisement
date 2023-07-12
Samsung updates Expert RAW camera app to improve image quality and fix errors

Samsung updates Expert RAW camera app to improve image quality and fix errors
Samsung has released an update for its Expert RAW camera app, aiming to enhance image quality and resolve various issues.

Although Samsung hasn’t provided detailed information, the latest version of Expert RAW reportedly reduces saturation in photos captured through the app.

Users can access the improvements and bug fixes by downloading version 2.0.10.6 of Expert RAW from the Galaxy Store. This update is compatible with most Samsung flagship devices launched since 2020.

If you own a compatible device, you can try out the new features by obtaining the app from the provided source link.

In case the update isn’t immediately available, it is advised to check again at a later time.

