Samsung’s profits plummeted significantly due to surplus inventory

During the quarter ending on June 30, Samsung Electronics achieved sales of $47.2 billion (60.01 trillion Korean won), indicating a 22% decline from the previous year. This figure closely matched the consensus estimates of 60.6 trillion Korean won, as reported by FactSet data.

Advertisement

Samsung ‘s operating profit experienced a significant decline, reaching $527.2 million (670 billion Korean won). Surprisingly, this figure exceeded the average expectations of 640 billion Korean won.

Following the COVID pandemic, the South Korean chip maker faced a decrease in demand for memory chips. Manufacturers stockpiled these chips during the pandemic to meet the surge in consumer electronics sales. However, they are now grappling with an oversupply of chips, prompting Samsung to announce a production cut in April.

After Samsung’s earnings report was made public, the company’s shares experienced a 0.7% decrease in Thursday morning trading.