Smartphone Prices Reduced in Pakistan: Report

As the tax on new mobile devices has lowered, the used and imported smartphones will also face a massive reduction in prices.

Pakistan Telecommunication has decreased taxes on smartphones, including a 70% reduction in taxes specifically on iPhones. Reliable sources indicate that this policy will benefit both retailers and customers. Although the taxes on mobile devices imported from China have been reduced, the taxes on mobile phones imported from the United States remain high.

After the agreement of the government with the IMF and the lifting of the ban on LCs, the prices of all mobile phones including the leading iPhone are expected to drop.

For those who wanted to buy a new smartphone, now would be the perfect time.

Advertisement